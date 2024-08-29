Sign up
Previous
Photo 1627
Early morning pigeon feeding
...Nyatapola Temple, Taumadhi Square, Bhaktapur
Realitysosubtle 45Z, TMax100, RO9(1.50)
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
