Waking the deity by peterdegraaff
Photo 1631

Waking the deity

...Narsingha, Durbar Square, Bhaktapur

Ondu 6x9, Kodak Gold 200, Ilfocolor C41
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Julie Duncan ace
Well now, this is a bit creepy. I love it!
September 5th, 2024  
katy ace
I am really enjoying this series. You got some nice strong colors in this one Peter.
September 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing pic
September 5th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is a mood! Although I first read it as “Walking the Deity” which reminds me of a sign I saw once that said, “all gods must be on a leash”
September 6th, 2024  
