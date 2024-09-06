Sign up
Previous
Photo 1631
Waking the deity
...Narsingha, Durbar Square, Bhaktapur
Ondu 6x9, Kodak Gold 200, Ilfocolor C41
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
4
3
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4493
photos
118
followers
95
following
446% complete
View this month »
Album
10 years in
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
Julie Duncan
ace
Well now, this is a bit creepy. I love it!
September 5th, 2024
katy
ace
I am really enjoying this series. You got some nice strong colors in this one Peter.
September 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing pic
September 5th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is a mood! Although I first read it as “Walking the Deity” which reminds me of a sign I saw once that said, “all gods must be on a leash”
September 6th, 2024
