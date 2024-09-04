Previous
Puja by peterdegraaff
Puja

...Bhairab Nath Temple, Taumadhi Square, Bhaktapur

Ondu 6x9, Kodak Gold200, Ilfocolor C41
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Beautiful to see this exotic location in color
September 4th, 2024  
