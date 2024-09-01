Previous
Where the streets are arcades by peterdegraaff
Photo 1629

Where the streets are arcades

...Asan Bazar, Kathmandu

Grateful for this photograph to be in the View Camera Australia online exhibition September 2024

https://viewcameraaustralia.org/2024/09/01/view-camera-australian-online-exhibition-september-2024/

Realitysosubtle 45Z, TMax 100, RO9(1.50)
