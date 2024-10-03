Previous
Shiva by peterdegraaff
Photo 1650

Shiva

...Pumdikot, Pokhara

Mamiya 6, Fuji Pro400H, IlfocolorC41
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Wow! Brilliant in every way, Peter FAV
October 3rd, 2024  
