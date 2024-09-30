Previous
Storm Brewing by peterhamilton
Storm Brewing

I passed this scene on the way to the coast this afternoon. The incoming storm hit very hard soon after I captured this image. A few minutes later and I would have been soaked.
@peterhamilton
An enthusiastic amateur photographer living on the east coast of Australia. I am just starting my journey into photography and my current interest is landscapes....
