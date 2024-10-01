Previous
Coastal Path

Following the coast from Ballina to Lennox Head this path hugs the coast through varied terrain and views. I often photograph along this stretch of coast and it will no doubt feature in my 365 project.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

@peterhamilton
An enthusiastic amateur photographer living on the east coast of Australia. I am just starting my journey into photography and my current interest is landscapes....
