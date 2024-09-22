Previous
IMG_3613_Original by pfaith7
IMG_3613_Original

Eurasian Owl Eagle
Sweetbriar Nature Center, Smithtown, NY
22nd September 2024

Pfaith7

@pfaith7
My name is Pam I live in Sayville NY. I'm working on improving my photography skills- i have a Canon EOS DSLR that I'm slowly...
