100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 450 : Dolly

I’d just photographed Dorothy, stranger number 448, when I noticed a film crew shooting some video footage of a young lady interviewing a man.



I sat on a bench and looked at the scene, the interviewer was scantily dressed, but respectable for a daytime interview.



I decided to approach one of the film crew.



“Hi, what’s happening here?” pointing to the interview and the film crew.



“We are producing a video for a youtube video channel”



“Ahh OK and who is the lady with the lollipop?”



“She’s a pornstar”



“A pornstar????” …



“Yes a pornstar”



I pride myself on my strangers being diverse and inclusive and questioned myself whether it is OK to have a pornstar as one of my strangers. I decided it would be ….



“I’m an amateur photographer” (I had my camera over my shoulder), “Is it OK to take some photos?”



“I will introduce you”



So we walk over to the young lady.



“Hi, I’m Phil, I’m an amateur photographer, I take photos of people I meet on the street, is it OK to take your photo?”



“Are you on IG? (Instagram)



“Yes I am, what’s your name?”



“I’m Dolly”



I show Dolly and the member of the film crew my Instagram account and photos.



“Will you tag me in the photos?” asks Dolly



“Yes of course” so I hand my phone to Dolly and she finds her account and clicks follow on my behalf!



“You have 5 minutes” her film crew colleague informs me !



I look around for a suitable location and ask Dolly to stand by an old lamppost near to the iconic council house building.



Dolly didn’t need any instructions from me she just struck a few poses as I photographed her.



I probably only had two minutes but I got some interesting photos, before Dolly returned to the film crew.



“Thank you Dolly” I said



“Remember to tag me in the photos”



That was it, it was a surreal photoshoot. A Chinese pornstar from Hong Kong on the streets of Nottingham ! I did think carefully about whether or not to include this in my strangers project and 365, but in the end decided it reflects the diversity of our streets.



