From The Archive : 1985 : Bradshaw Brook, Bolton

This is Bradshaw Brook, Bradshaw, Bolton , shot in 1985 on a Kodacolor slide film on my Olympus OM20 (which incidentally I still have and still use, in fact it has a Kodacolor ISO 200 35mm film in it at the moment).



Anyway, Bradshaw Brook, Bradshaw, in an area known as the Rigby's , a green space in the Northern suburb of Bolton.



I used to walk across the white bridge, every day to primary school. As primary school children (that's ages 5 to 11 for none UK readers) we would walk to school on our own, sometimes 'daring' to walk on the outer ridge of the bridge on the wrong side of the railings !!!



The trendy house used to be an abandoned church mission, great for exploring although scary.



The chimney belonged to the "bleach works " , it closed in 1963, but I vaguely remember a leak into the river killing wildlife and fish !



