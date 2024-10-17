Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
Church Street
Church Street, Arnold , Nottingham
As seen through a vintage Jupiter 8 50mm f2 Russian Lens
It's had a big crop to create the slime letterbox format
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
nottingham
,
arnold
,
vintage lens
,
jupiter 8
A marvelous street shot and candid!
October 17th, 2024
Nice one! Right format for this capture… can see her making her way on the sidewalk…
October 17th, 2024
Great crop
October 17th, 2024
