Lace Market Car Park (Revisited) by phil_howcroft
Lace Market Car Park (Revisited)

I did a photo of this urban multi story Nottingham eyesore last month.

My shot was up the side street on the right hand side of the frame, showing the "entrance".

This is the "exit" onto "Fletcher Gate".

Brutal Urban architecture in the centre of Nottingham's beautiful historic Lace Market.

The Luddite artwork on the side of the building softens the brutal architecture as is a nod of respect to the Luddite movement which started in Nottingham. FYI : The original Luddites were British weavers and textile workers who objected to the increased use of mechanized looms and knitting frames. Most were trained artisans who had spent years learning their craft, and they feared that unskilled machine operators were robbing them of their livelihood.
12th October 2024

Phil Howcroft

The Luddite decorations certainly soften the bleakness of the concrete and design.
October 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
We have a few Brutalist buildings in Brum, and I have come to appreciate them more than I once did. Thank you for the Luddite info.
October 12th, 2024  
