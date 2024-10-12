Lace Market Car Park (Revisited)

I did a photo of this urban multi story Nottingham eyesore last month.



My shot was up the side street on the right hand side of the frame, showing the "entrance".



This is the "exit" onto "Fletcher Gate".



Brutal Urban architecture in the centre of Nottingham's beautiful historic Lace Market.



The Luddite artwork on the side of the building softens the brutal architecture as is a nod of respect to the Luddite movement which started in Nottingham. FYI : The original Luddites were British weavers and textile workers who objected to the increased use of mechanized looms and knitting frames. Most were trained artisans who had spent years learning their craft, and they feared that unskilled machine operators were robbing them of their livelihood.