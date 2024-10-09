Previous
Elsie and Phil on the 58 Bus
Elsie and Phil on the 58 Bus

Long time followers and Friends on 365 will know that views from the window of the No. 58 bus from Arnold to Nottingham appeared several times on my 365.

This is me and my photo assistant, Elsie my whippet on the 58 bus into the city.

We often go on a photo walk together and today I was going to see if we could also visit an Art Gallery at Nottingham Trent University to view "After the End of History: British Working Class Photography 1989 – 2024"

I wasn't sure if dogs could visit the exhibition ....

See my extras photo, in the link below, to see if we gained admission !!!

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2024-10-09
9th October 2024

Phil Howcroft

Mags
Oh so sweet!
October 9th, 2024  
