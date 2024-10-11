Breakfast at Tiffany's

We've got a Camera Club theme competition at the end of the month.
The theme is "Film Titles", your interpretation of a well known film.
This is a photo from the archives that I think fits the theme...
Model Elle, from a couple of years ago, doing her Audrey Hepburn look.
I've posted a similar image a couple of years ago when I first did the shoot, but this is a new shot and will be one of my four entries (we can submit up to four images, best 3 scores count in the competition)
My other entries ... the horse whisperer, The 39 steps and ANother (any ideas most welcome)