Breakfast at Tiffany's by phil_howcroft
Breakfast at Tiffany's

We've got a Camera Club theme competition at the end of the month.

The theme is "Film Titles", your interpretation of a well known film.

This is a photo from the archives that I think fits the theme...

Model Elle, from a couple of years ago, doing her Audrey Hepburn look.

I've posted a similar image a couple of years ago when I first did the shoot, but this is a new shot and will be one of my four entries (we can submit up to four images, best 3 scores count in the competition)

My other entries ... the horse whisperer, The 39 steps and ANother (any ideas most welcome)

Best on Black if you can do an extra click !

11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an elegant portrait and 100% suitable for the chosen film title - FAV-U-LOUS !!
October 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
The tones and lighting in this are really nice. Perfect shot for the title!
October 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Superb shot! It's a great portrait!
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
