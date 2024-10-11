Breakfast at Tiffany's

We've got a Camera Club theme competition at the end of the month.



The theme is "Film Titles", your interpretation of a well known film.



This is a photo from the archives that I think fits the theme...



Model Elle, from a couple of years ago, doing her Audrey Hepburn look.



I've posted a similar image a couple of years ago when I first did the shoot, but this is a new shot and will be one of my four entries (we can submit up to four images, best 3 scores count in the competition)



My other entries ... the horse whisperer, The 39 steps and ANother (any ideas most welcome)



Best on Black if you can do an extra click !



