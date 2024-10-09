Phil and Elsie at the NTU Bonnington Gallery

Elsie and I went on one of our photowalks around Nottingham this afternoon.This one was a little different as I decided to take her to view an exhibition at the Bonnington Gallery at Nottingham Trent University. I wanted us to visit "After the End of History: British Working Class Photography 1989 – 2024"I'd sent an email to the gallery asking if dogs were allowed, but didn't get a reply...We walked into the gallery, through the revolving doors , walked along the corridor, past the coffee shop / cafe , past the shop selling artist supplies and to the reception."Hi, I've come to visit the photography exhibition, are dogs allowed in the gallery?""Is it an assistance dog?""No, she's a pet, my mate, a friendly , well behaved little whippet. I sent an email yesterday asking , but didn't get a reply""Ahhh, I'm not too sure. The exhibition is at the gallery ahead of you, if you walk through the doors, somebody on the front desk will know"So we walk into the entrance and a young lady is sat on a chair , doing some work on a laptop."Hi is it OK if I bring my little well behaved whippet into the exhibition""Yes, you should be OK"We were in !!!!It was a really good exhibition, my fave genre of photography, street and people. Lots of beautifully printed photos to admire.We walked around the room twice and then I asked the young lady if she could tale a photo of Elsie and myself.I handed my mobile phone to her."Take a few please""Awww they are lovely photos" she said.The young lady was an Art student, working in the gallery in her free time.All you want to know about the exhibition can be seen in the link below