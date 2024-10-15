Previous
Café Life : Mansfield by phil_howcroft
Photo 3285

Café Life : Mansfield

Café life in Mansfield, Notts

The frontage of the Gala Take Away and Coffee Lounge in Mansfield town centre

"Cash Only" so not very good for prospective customers who don't carry money with them.

I cannot comment on the standard of the fayre or drinks on offer, it does however get 3.9* rating out of 5 on google, so perhaps the front facade does not do justice to the establishment !


15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
It looks tired Phil. Think I would want someone selling me food or beverages to have a scoring of 5.
October 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford I agree Carole :)
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise