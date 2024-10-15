Sign up
Photo 3285
Café Life : Mansfield
Café life in Mansfield, Notts
The frontage of the Gala Take Away and Coffee Lounge in Mansfield town centre
"Cash Only" so not very good for prospective customers who don't carry money with them.
I cannot comment on the standard of the fayre or drinks on offer, it does however get 3.9* rating out of 5 on google, so perhaps the front facade does not do justice to the establishment !
15th October 2024
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
DSC-RX100M7
14th October 2024 1:25pm
café
mansfield
Carole Sandford
It looks tired Phil. Think I would want someone selling me food or beverages to have a scoring of 5.
October 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
@carole_sandford
I agree Carole :)
October 15th, 2024
