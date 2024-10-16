Previous
Crossing The Gateway Bridge by phil_howcroft
Photo 3286

Crossing The Gateway Bridge

This is the Gateway Bridge Mansfield, it crosses the A60 trunk road.

It connects two retail parks and is also part of the route from the town centre / railway station to Field Mill, the home of Mansfield Town FC.

It was opened in 2001

Casablanca ace
Fabulous composition
October 16th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful pov
October 16th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A very nicely flowing bridge…..it’s very stylish.
October 16th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Superb on black
October 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great shot! I like the symmetry.
October 16th, 2024  
