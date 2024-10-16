Sign up
Previous
Photo 3286
Crossing The Gateway Bridge
This is the Gateway Bridge Mansfield, it crosses the A60 trunk road.
It connects two retail parks and is also part of the route from the town centre / railway station to Field Mill, the home of Mansfield Town FC.
It was opened in 2001
Looks good on black if you want to do an additional click
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
5
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3352
photos
114
followers
96
following
900% complete
View this month »
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th October 2024 1:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
gateway bridge
,
mansfield
,
a60
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous composition
October 16th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful pov
October 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A very nicely flowing bridge…..it’s very stylish.
October 16th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Superb on black
October 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great shot! I like the symmetry.
October 16th, 2024
