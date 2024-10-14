100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 447 : Ashley



I was in Mansfield this afternoon, I had my camera with me and was taking photos of buildings and street photos.



“That’s a nice looking camera” I heard someone say to me …



“Thanks, yes it’s a Sony RX100VII, it’s a beautiful camera, it takes great photos. I have a Sony mirrorless camera, but this one slips into my pocket when I’m out and about”



“This is always around my neck, there’s a story to this. It was my Dad’s, he bought it for a holiday and couldn’t get used to it, so gave it to me”



Meet Ashley, an amateur photographer, like myself, he shoots with a Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera (I think he said Z5, I’m not familiar with the Nikon range).



We then had a “geeky photography” chat about interchangeable lenses, mirrorless cameras, JPEG versus RAW, we both agreed that RAW shooting was overhyped and overrated and file sizes were enormous.



Ashley particular likes shooting nature and wildlife and is in the process of transferring his 20 thousand plus photos from one laptop to a new laptop. “It’s very time consuming”



Ashley asked if I was from Lancashire.I thought was pretty good accent detection, as it’s over 40 years since I lived in Bolton.



“Yes I am, albeit it’s over 40 years since I left Lancashire”



“What part of Lancashire?”



“Bolton”



“I thought you were a Bolton lad” said Ashley. I thought it was pretty good accent detection, given the 40+ years softening of my accent. Having said that several Bolton people are in everyday public life, Vernon Kay, Paddy McGuinness and Sara Cox are all DJ’s on BBC Radio 2 and Peter Kay the comedian. Perhaps that’s how Ashley detected my accent



I told Ashley about my street strangers project and asked if I could take his photo for my project.



We tried to exchange instagram accounts but we appeared to be in an area of the town with no mobile data !



I’ve since found Ashley on Insta’, well I think it is him, he has over 1000 photos and 400+ followers.



Thanks for the photo Ashley, it was nice to meet you, good luck with your photography.

