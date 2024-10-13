Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3283
In the Boiler House
I've not done much photography this week, so here is a photo from the photoshoot I attended last month at Papplewick Pumping Station, a beautiful Victorian building in Nottingham.
This is Ashleigh in the boiler house, stood between two large coal fired boilers
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3349
photos
114
followers
96
following
899% complete
View this month »
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Latest from all albums
3277
3278
3279
3280
66
3281
3282
3283
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
5th September 2024 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
photoshoot
,
victorian
,
pumping station
,
papplewick
Philippa R
Gorgeous photo, dress and model. I love the positioning! Delicate vs industrial
October 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sexy image! Well done, Phil.
October 13th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Wow
October 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very sexy and striking contrast of soft flowing cloth and solid machinery. Lovely shot.
October 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic contrasts of industrial & delicate.
October 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
October 13th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
That is a portrait you made into a masterpiece. Gorgeous job.
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close