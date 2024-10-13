Previous
In the Boiler House by phil_howcroft
Photo 3283

In the Boiler House

I've not done much photography this week, so here is a photo from the photoshoot I attended last month at Papplewick Pumping Station, a beautiful Victorian building in Nottingham.

This is Ashleigh in the boiler house, stood between two large coal fired boilers
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Philippa R
Gorgeous photo, dress and model. I love the positioning! Delicate vs industrial
October 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sexy image! Well done, Phil.
October 13th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
October 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very sexy and striking contrast of soft flowing cloth and solid machinery. Lovely shot.
October 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic contrasts of industrial & delicate.
October 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
October 13th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
That is a portrait you made into a masterpiece. Gorgeous job.
October 13th, 2024  
