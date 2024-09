Ashley in Natural Light

I went to a photoshoot at Paapplewick Victorian Pumping Station today. We had two models to shoot, Ashley, who was based inside the pumping station and Darcie who was in the grounds with her horse Gracie.



This is Ashley sat by a large window, the natural light creating a striking headshot.



Ashley had a pretty dress / outfit, but I do like doing portrait headshots.



I will share some dress shots over the next few days