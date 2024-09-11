Sign up
Photo 3258
Contre Jour Exchange
The Exchange Nottingham, a posh shopping arcade / mall, shot in contre jour light.
Don’t you just love the mono tones that contre jour creates?
Looks good BOB if you can click the image
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Tags
black and white
,
people
,
city
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
shopping mall
,
shopping arcade
Suzanne
ace
Yes I do like contre jour Phil, and you have done it well!
September 11th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice, Phil. Striking on black.
September 11th, 2024
