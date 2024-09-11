Previous
Contre Jour Exchange by phil_howcroft
Contre Jour Exchange

The Exchange Nottingham, a posh shopping arcade / mall, shot in contre jour light.

Don’t you just love the mono tones that contre jour creates?

Looks good BOB if you can click the image
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
Yes I do like contre jour Phil, and you have done it well!
September 11th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice, Phil. Striking on black.
September 11th, 2024  
