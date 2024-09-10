Previous
Feed The Birds ...Slightly More Than Tuppence a Bag by phil_howcroft
Photo 3257

Feed The Birds ...Slightly More Than Tuppence a Bag

Julie Andrews may have sang about feeding the birds for tuppence....

It's a lot more than the old 2d a bag now !!!

Street Photography, Sneinton Market, Nottingham (last week)

BTW : I nodded to the man to seek approval for the photo, he nodded back

10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great photo… not often you see people feeding the birds…
September 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beverley365 thanks beverley , yes you are right , especially pigeons !
September 10th, 2024  
Philippa R
Nice photo Phil, the pigeons seem very keen on their meal and it's quite the action shot, showing the guy throwing the seed
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great Shot Phil !
September 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
They're hungry by the looks of them! Great shot.
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You got me singing now! I imagine more like two quid!
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise