Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3257
Feed The Birds ...Slightly More Than Tuppence a Bag
Julie Andrews may have sang about feeding the birds for tuppence....
It's a lot more than the old 2d a bag now !!!
Street Photography, Sneinton Market, Nottingham (last week)
BTW : I nodded to the man to seek approval for the photo, he nodded back
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3321
photos
115
followers
98
following
892% complete
View this month »
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Latest from all albums
3252
3253
63
3254
64
3255
3256
3257
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
4th September 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
nottingham
,
sneinton
,
streetie
Beverley
ace
Great photo… not often you see people feeding the birds…
September 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beverley365
thanks beverley , yes you are right , especially pigeons !
September 10th, 2024
Philippa R
Nice photo Phil, the pigeons seem very keen on their meal and it's quite the action shot, showing the guy throwing the seed
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great Shot Phil !
September 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
They're hungry by the looks of them! Great shot.
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You got me singing now! I imagine more like two quid!
September 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close