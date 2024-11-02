Sign up
Previous
Photo 3302
Sorry I don't have WhatsApp
Another photo from the photoshoot I did in September at Papplewick Victorian Pumping Station.
This is model Ashleigh, using some of the high tech equipment in the pumping station
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
5th September 2024 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
telephone
,
natural light
,
photoshoot
