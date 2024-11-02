Previous
Sorry I don't have WhatsApp

Another photo from the photoshoot I did in September at Papplewick Victorian Pumping Station.

This is model Ashleigh, using some of the high tech equipment in the pumping station

2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

