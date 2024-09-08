Previous
A star in the making - Vee Adu by phil_howcroft
This is Vee Adu, we saw her on the Bandstand at Nottingham's Green Festival.

The Green Festival is a free off grid event, it is organised by grass roots community based volunteers, not for profit and with no statutory funding. The ethical standards and sustainability / environmental / human / animal rights ethos of the one day event are long established, having evolved from the pre-history of Nottingham Peace Festival from which it grew (I copied most of that from the official website)

Vee Adu, a 17 years old soul singer musician, she sang beautifully and at 17 years of age had such stage presence and charisma. As the compere of the show, Parisa, said, "a star in the making".

8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Renee Salamon ace
A lovely happy face
September 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I shall look out for her in the future. Smiled at “green festival” being “grass roots.” I guess it would be!
September 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa, it's an amazing event , we go every year, lots of nottingham creatives , a lovely vibe and some great photo opportunities too

@rensala thanks Renee , much appreciated
September 8th, 2024  
