A star in the making - Vee Adu

This is Vee Adu, we saw her on the Bandstand at Nottingham's Green Festival.



The Green Festival is a free off grid event, it is organised by grass roots community based volunteers, not for profit and with no statutory funding. The ethical standards and sustainability / environmental / human / animal rights ethos of the one day event are long established, having evolved from the pre-history of Nottingham Peace Festival from which it grew (I copied most of that from the official website)



Vee Adu, a 17 years old soul singer musician, she sang beautifully and at 17 years of age had such stage presence and charisma. As the compere of the show, Parisa, said, "a star in the making".



