Previous
Photo 3255
South Sherwood Street People
This is South Sherwood Street Nottingham.
The beautiful, yet derelict building, is the former Guildhall.
This line of people, had just finished their journey on the number 58 bus from Arnold
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3319
photos
115
followers
98
following
891% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
4th September 2024 2:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black and white
,
street
,
people
,
windows
,
city
,
derelict
,
mono
,
urban
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
Philippa R
Lovely shot, the black and white suits the building which is really too beautiful to be derelict
September 7th, 2024
