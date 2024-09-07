Previous
South Sherwood Street People by phil_howcroft
South Sherwood Street People

This is South Sherwood Street Nottingham.

The beautiful, yet derelict building, is the former Guildhall.

This line of people, had just finished their journey on the number 58 bus from Arnold

7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Philippa R
Lovely shot, the black and white suits the building which is really too beautiful to be derelict
September 7th, 2024  
