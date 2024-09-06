Sign up
Previous
Photo 3254
Darcie and Gracie in the Woods
Another Darcie and Gracie photo from yesterdays photoshoot.
We walked into a tree canopy lane for some photos of Darcie and Gracie.
The day was cloudy and cool, which was ideal for photography.
I've used the canopy of trees as natural framing for the two beautiful models.
Looks good don't you think?
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
12
9
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3318
photos
115
followers
98
following
891% complete
View this month »
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
Latest from all albums
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
63
3254
64
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
12
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
5th September 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dress
,
horse
,
ginger
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
papplewick
Mags
ace
Oh wow! What a fantastical kind of capture!
September 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Stunning image. So very renaissance.
September 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags, that's quite an accolade , thank you so much
September 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So romantic ❤️ Instant fav, just love this fantasy genre style.
September 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@photohoot
wendy thank you for the amazing comment , it was a great photoshoot
September 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa', thank you so much for the wonderful words , the location was perfect and it was difficult not to take a good photo of Gracie and Darcie
September 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a romantic capture! This is a winning photo Phil!
September 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A fairytale vibe. Waiting for her Prince Charming to arrive perhaps….
Love it!
September 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific shot. What a great opportunity for such special shots.
September 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely - were you their prince charming ? :)
September 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Enchanting photograph
September 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So romantic -- super image from the renaissance era! Such a wonderful portrait and a great composition ! fav
September 6th, 2024
