Darcie and Gracie in the Woods by phil_howcroft
Photo 3254

Darcie and Gracie in the Woods

Another Darcie and Gracie photo from yesterdays photoshoot.

We walked into a tree canopy lane for some photos of Darcie and Gracie.

The day was cloudy and cool, which was ideal for photography.

I've used the canopy of trees as natural framing for the two beautiful models.

Looks good don't you think?

6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Oh wow! What a fantastical kind of capture!
September 6th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Stunning image. So very renaissance.
September 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, that's quite an accolade , thank you so much
September 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So romantic ❤️ Instant fav, just love this fantasy genre style.
September 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@photohoot wendy thank you for the amazing comment , it was a great photoshoot
September 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa', thank you so much for the wonderful words , the location was perfect and it was difficult not to take a good photo of Gracie and Darcie
September 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a romantic capture! This is a winning photo Phil!
September 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A fairytale vibe. Waiting for her Prince Charming to arrive perhaps….
Love it!
September 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Terrific shot. What a great opportunity for such special shots.
September 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely - were you their prince charming ? :)
September 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Enchanting photograph
September 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So romantic -- super image from the renaissance era! Such a wonderful portrait and a great composition ! fav
September 6th, 2024  
