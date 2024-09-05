Previous
Darcie and Gracie by phil_howcroft
Darcie and Gracie

I went to a photoshoot at Paapplewick Victorian Pumping Station today. We had two models to shoot, Ashley, who was based inside the pumping station and Darcie who was in the grounds with her horse Gracie.

This is Darcie and Gracie at the start of the shoot , I took far too many photos, but I have several to share with my friends in 365 over the next few days.

The photos on the woodland footpath are stunning, but I haven't started editing them yet.

BTW : Gracie is 14 years old, in her prime apparently. I said hello to her and stroked her head and face.
Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
Beautifully photographed!
Darcie is beautiful and Gracie is graceful.
September 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So classy and beautifully captured ! fav
September 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
This is gorgeous.
September 5th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You excelled yourself with your days at the pumping station. A very classic & elegant portrait.
September 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fabulous shot!
September 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks pat , that's a lovely compliment and comment
September 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags
September 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@dide glad you think so dianne

@beryl thanks beryl , I have far too many photos to chose from

@corinnec Merci Corinne , you are correct
September 5th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful shot of both of them, Phil.
September 5th, 2024  
