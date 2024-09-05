Darcie and Gracie

I went to a photoshoot at Paapplewick Victorian Pumping Station today. We had two models to shoot, Ashley, who was based inside the pumping station and Darcie who was in the grounds with her horse Gracie.



This is Darcie and Gracie at the start of the shoot , I took far too many photos, but I have several to share with my friends in 365 over the next few days.



The photos on the woodland footpath are stunning, but I haven't started editing them yet.



BTW : Gracie is 14 years old, in her prime apparently. I said hello to her and stroked her head and face.

