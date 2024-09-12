Sign up
Previous
Photo 3259
Carris and Alexia
Two students who I asked for a photo while walking in Nottingham yesterday.
I didn't. get a back story as Alexia Tok a phone call while I was with them. I did however get permission from them both to share the image online, before Alexia took her phone call.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
5
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3323
photos
115
followers
98
following
892% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
11th September 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
city
,
mono
,
students
,
urban
,
portraits
,
city life
,
nottingham
,
streetie
Suzanne
ace
Good shot, although they look a little sad! Certainly stories in there!
September 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
I think it's probably their Goth / Emo style :)
September 12th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A great black and white image, so much detail, and two interesting facial expressions.
September 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great B&W portrait with a background to match.
September 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well captured!
September 12th, 2024
