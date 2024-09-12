Previous
Carris and Alexia by phil_howcroft
Photo 3259

Carris and Alexia

Two students who I asked for a photo while walking in Nottingham yesterday.

I didn't. get a back story as Alexia Tok a phone call while I was with them. I did however get permission from them both to share the image online, before Alexia took her phone call.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne
Good shot, although they look a little sad! Certainly stories in there!
September 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@ankers70 I think it's probably their Goth / Emo style :)
September 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
A great black and white image, so much detail, and two interesting facial expressions.
September 12th, 2024  
Corinne C
A great B&W portrait with a background to match.
September 12th, 2024  
Mags
Well captured!
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
