100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 442 : Mel and Grinch

I went on a photo walk around Nottingham, with my best friend Elsie, my whippet dog this afternoon. We walked around the city for more than 2 hours, I took photos of buildings, the new green area in the Broadmarsh and of course some strangers.



Just before we made our way back to the bus stop, we walked down Forman Street and I saw Mel and Grinch outside Formans Bar, which is described as Nottingham's most intimate live music venue, and longest standing privately run bar.



Mel was eating a Greggs, which to none UK based readers and viewers, is probably the one of the UK’s biggest and most popular provider of takeaway sausage rolls and savoury products.



“Excuse me is it OK if I take your photo?” I asked.



“Yes, we will move out of the way” said Mel.



“No, stay put, I want to take your photo”



Mel and Grinch looked at each other, laughed and agreed.



I introduced myself and Elsie and started taking some photos.



I asked if they were a couple, Grinch and Mel both told me they were good mates and had known each other for ages, they were out having a drink in the bar, which is renowned as a punk rock venue.



While I was moving them around for the photos, Mel gave Elsie some of her sausage roll, which Elsie really liked.



“It’s a vegan sausage roll, do you like vegan sausages Elsie?” asked Mel.



“Are you a Vegan?” I asked Mel



“No, I’m a Veggie”



I took some more photos and showed them to Mel and Grinch.



They seemed very impressed, Grinch (Stuart) gave me his Insta’ details and asked me to tag him in the insta photos.



Grinch’s Insta’ tells me he collects guitars making his own repairs.



Thanks for the photo shoot, I hope you enjoyed the rest of your time in the pub / bar.



BTW: I checked the hand gesture’s, they are both respectful , “Rock On” “I Love You” “Fist Bumps”

