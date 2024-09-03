Previous
Cobden Chambers Gateway by phil_howcroft
Photo 3251

Cobden Chambers Gateway

This is the entrance / exit to Cobden Chambers, an independent retail hub in Nottingham's Creative Quarter. Well that's the official description from the web.

It's a little courtyard of independent outlets. I've photographed a few strangers in the courtyard.

Students used to eat their lunch on the benches in the court, which were part of the night time economy, but they have since been cordoned off by the owners.

I've also noticed that several rough sleepers / homeless are now using the location during the day.

Anyway this is a shot from earlier in the summer , I think it works well


, promoting and supporting the very best in contemporary craft, design and independent shopping
3rd September 2024

Phil Howcroft

Beautiful shot
September 3rd, 2024  
