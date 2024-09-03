Cobden Chambers Gateway

This is the entrance / exit to Cobden Chambers, an independent retail hub in Nottingham's Creative Quarter. Well that's the official description from the web.



It's a little courtyard of independent outlets. I've photographed a few strangers in the courtyard.



Students used to eat their lunch on the benches in the court, which were part of the night time economy, but they have since been cordoned off by the owners.



I've also noticed that several rough sleepers / homeless are now using the location during the day.



Anyway this is a shot from earlier in the summer , I think it works well





Anyway



