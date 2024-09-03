Sign up
Photo 3251
Cobden Chambers Gateway
This is the entrance / exit to Cobden Chambers, an independent retail hub in Nottingham's Creative Quarter. Well that's the official description from the web.
It's a little courtyard of independent outlets. I've photographed a few strangers in the courtyard.
Students used to eat their lunch on the benches in the court, which were part of the night time economy, but they have since been cordoned off by the owners.
I've also noticed that several rough sleepers / homeless are now using the location during the day.
Anyway this is a shot from earlier in the summer , I think it works well
Anyway
, promoting and supporting the very best in contemporary craft, design and independent shopping
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 3rd, 2024
