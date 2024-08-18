Carnival Couple

It was Nottingham Carnival today , a superb street event, that runs along the Embankment on the banks of the River Trent and winds it's way through the Meadows district of the city.



I took this shot before the carnival started.



I think the lady was the "carnival queen" (there's a competition)



They are a couple, the young man got on his knees and proposed at last years Derby Carnival and they have been inseparable since (according to one of the troupe members I was chatting to)

