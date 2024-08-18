Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
61 / 365
Carnival Couple
It was Nottingham Carnival today , a superb street event, that runs along the Embankment on the banks of the River Trent and winds it's way through the Meadows district of the city.
I took this shot before the carnival started.
I think the lady was the "carnival queen" (there's a competition)
They are a couple, the young man got on his knees and proposed at last years Derby Carnival and they have been inseparable since (according to one of the troupe members I was chatting to)
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3300
photos
118
followers
98
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Latest from all albums
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
61
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
18th August 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smiles
,
costume
,
carnival
,
nottingham carnival
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close