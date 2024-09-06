Ashley on the stairs

I went to a photoshoot at Paapplewick Victorian Pumping Station yesterday.



Here is another photo of Ashley sat on the spiral staircase from the ground floor to the first floor of the pumping station.



The natural light creates a rather a beautiful photo.



BoB if you have time to click the image



Followers my recognise that I've used this stairway before for a previous photoshoot at Papplewick



