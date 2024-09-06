Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
64 / 365
Ashley on the stairs
I went to a photoshoot at Paapplewick Victorian Pumping Station yesterday.
Here is another photo of Ashley sat on the spiral staircase from the ground floor to the first floor of the pumping station.
The natural light creates a rather a beautiful photo.
BoB if you have time to click the image
Followers my recognise that I've used this stairway before for a previous photoshoot at Papplewick
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3318
photos
115
followers
98
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Latest from all albums
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
63
3254
64
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
5th September 2024 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
model
,
mono
,
natural light
,
photoshoot
,
stairway
,
papplewick
Mags
ace
Very romantic! I love this in b&w.
September 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Something a little Miss Havisham in this. Enigmatic. Yes, recognised the stairs! Always an interesting background.
September 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An intimate portrait and perfect in B&W. Ashley seems to be a professional model. Her pose is sophisticated while appearing natural.
September 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a lovely, romantic, floaty dress she is wearing. Super shot!
September 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely, Phil.
September 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close