Ashley on the stairs by phil_howcroft
64 / 365

Ashley on the stairs

I went to a photoshoot at Paapplewick Victorian Pumping Station yesterday.

Here is another photo of Ashley sat on the spiral staircase from the ground floor to the first floor of the pumping station.

The natural light creates a rather a beautiful photo.

BoB if you have time to click the image

Followers my recognise that I've used this stairway before for a previous photoshoot at Papplewick

6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Very romantic! I love this in b&w.
September 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Something a little Miss Havisham in this. Enigmatic. Yes, recognised the stairs! Always an interesting background.
September 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An intimate portrait and perfect in B&W. Ashley seems to be a professional model. Her pose is sophisticated while appearing natural.
September 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a lovely, romantic, floaty dress she is wearing. Super shot!
September 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely, Phil.
September 6th, 2024  
