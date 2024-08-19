Previous
Dancing Steps by phil_howcroft
62 / 365

Dancing Steps

This is one of the troupes from yesterday's Nottingham Carnival.

I photographed them passing by the War Memorial and Victoria Embankment (Queen Victoria , she has a statue behind the monument)

I'm sure Victoria would have approved of the beautiful, diverse celebrations on a sunny afternoon
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool! Looks like it was a great spectacle!
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise