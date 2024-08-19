Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Dancing Steps
This is one of the troupes from yesterday's Nottingham Carnival.
I photographed them passing by the War Memorial and Victoria Embankment (Queen Victoria , she has a statue behind the monument)
I'm sure Victoria would have approved of the beautiful, diverse celebrations on a sunny afternoon
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
carnival
,
nottingham
,
nottingham carnival
Mags
ace
Very cool! Looks like it was a great spectacle!
August 19th, 2024
