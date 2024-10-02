Previous
White knuckle Ride by phil_howcroft
65 / 365

White knuckle Ride

We went to Nottingham Goose Fair tonight, the UK's biggest travelling fair.

It's always a good for photos.

This is a scary white knuckle ride.

BTW : see my "other" Goose Fair photo today for a description of a incident I had with a pickpocket !
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
And where were you while you were shooting this? Very cool!
October 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh not for me - not even in my younger days !! - great short though !
October 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam Mags , just stood next to the ride , looking up

@beryl thanks beryl , far too scary for me
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise