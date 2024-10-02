Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
65 / 365
White knuckle Ride
We went to Nottingham Goose Fair tonight, the UK's biggest travelling fair.
It's always a good for photos.
This is a scary white knuckle ride.
BTW : see my "other" Goose Fair photo today for a description of a incident I had with a pickpocket !
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3339
photos
114
followers
96
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Latest from all albums
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
65
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
2nd October 2024 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
people
,
fairground
,
nottingham
,
goose fair
Mags
ace
And where were you while you were shooting this? Very cool!
October 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh not for me - not even in my younger days !! - great short though !
October 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags , just stood next to the ride , looking up
@beryl
thanks beryl , far too scary for me
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@beryl thanks beryl , far too scary for me