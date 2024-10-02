Fairground Attendants

We went to Nottingham Goose Fair tonight, the UK's biggest travelling fair.



It's always a good for photos.



These two men are "attendants" on the "Ice Jet" ride.



The ride is on full swing / spin.



A few minutes before I took this shot I was targeted by a pickpocket....We were walking by one of the "big wheel" rides and we got wet, water dripped all over my jacket. I thought it was raining but a man near me was startled by the water too. He pointed to the big wheel above me and said it had come from the carriages (distraction technique) and I looked up. He then approached me, I had my camera in my hand and he started pointing at the camera and asking if I had took some good photos...at this point Jane came over to me and grabbed my hand and said move away, I was still engaging with the man, he held his hand out to shake my hand and I shook his , as he shook my hand he moved his hand over my fingers pulling at my finger to attempt to pull a ring off my finger. I moved away now aware what he was doing. Jane asked me "what are you playing at, you were targeted" ...Thinking about the incident, the man also had an app open on his mobile phone and was holding his phone low near my pockets.... I think he was attempting to get a "contact less" payment from any debit / credit cards in my pocket. I didn't have any cards in my pocket and when I do they are in a little metal pop up case.



I didn't have any cash on me and my mobile phone was in the inside pocket of my coat. I pay contactless with my mobile phone.



Jane said I was targeted because I was carrying an expensive camera.



BTW : We are all aware that gangs of pickpockets operate in areas of large crowds. They have nothing to do with the fairground operators, I've always found people who operate the fair friendly and customer focussed, I've photographed many fairground operators and always been treated with respect.



