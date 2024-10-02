Previous
Fairground Attendants by phil_howcroft
Photo 3274

Fairground Attendants

We went to Nottingham Goose Fair tonight, the UK's biggest travelling fair.

It's always a good for photos.

These two men are "attendants" on the "Ice Jet" ride.

The ride is on full swing / spin.

A few minutes before I took this shot I was targeted by a pickpocket....We were walking by one of the "big wheel" rides and we got wet, water dripped all over my jacket. I thought it was raining but a man near me was startled by the water too. He pointed to the big wheel above me and said it had come from the carriages (distraction technique) and I looked up. He then approached me, I had my camera in my hand and he started pointing at the camera and asking if I had took some good photos...at this point Jane came over to me and grabbed my hand and said move away, I was still engaging with the man, he held his hand out to shake my hand and I shook his , as he shook my hand he moved his hand over my fingers pulling at my finger to attempt to pull a ring off my finger. I moved away now aware what he was doing. Jane asked me "what are you playing at, you were targeted" ...Thinking about the incident, the man also had an app open on his mobile phone and was holding his phone low near my pockets.... I think he was attempting to get a "contact less" payment from any debit / credit cards in my pocket. I didn't have any cards in my pocket and when I do they are in a little metal pop up case.

I didn't have any cash on me and my mobile phone was in the inside pocket of my coat. I pay contactless with my mobile phone.

Jane said I was targeted because I was carrying an expensive camera.

BTW : We are all aware that gangs of pickpockets operate in areas of large crowds. They have nothing to do with the fairground operators, I've always found people who operate the fair friendly and customer focussed, I've photographed many fairground operators and always been treated with respect.

2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
Philippa R
Oh that was a very lucky escape Phil! I hope you weren't too shocked, that sort of thing happens everywhere. It's a shame that your evening was spoilt, especially as it's such a great photograph.
October 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I was targeted in A couple of places in Europe by people asking if they could 'borrow' my camera to take a photograph!
October 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar thanks Philippa , it wasn't spoiled , Jane was surprised that I wasn't street wise enough to be aware of the "con / distraction"

@ankers70 thanks suzanne , I've not had a "borrow" request !
October 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Did you report him? My gosh! I'm glad nothing happened. A very nice shot of the attendants.
October 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Phil. what a horrible experience - be thankful it could have had a worse outcome ! bur would rather spoil your evening at the fair , making aware of all around you ! - Nice candid shot though !
October 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh lucky escape Phil! Love the colours in this shot! Can’t believe it’s goose fair time again already. Part of that always moves on to Loughborough during the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday.
October 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam mags , well I cannot prove anything , police are aware that gangs operate and will know ho they are

@beryl thanks beryl , it didn't spoil the night

@carole_sandford yes , you are right Carole , I thought I was more street wise , but it happened quickly , distraction technique
October 2nd, 2024  
