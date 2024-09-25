Street Art Street Photography

Continuing my black and white street photos.



This is a "photo gallery outside" celebrating the legacy makers and lace makers of Nottingham.



The gallery is photos of Nottinghams Lace Industry and the black people who were integral parts of the success of Nottingham Lace.



The portraits are of people in their 60's and 70's many of them children of the Windrush Generation, who's careers / jobs were in the Lace Industry



It's a poignant gallery, some people are now deceased.



The structure behind the gallery is "screening" the demolition of the old Broadmarsh Shopping Centre, a concrete block.

