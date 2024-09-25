Sign up
Photo 3269
Street Art Street Photography
Continuing my black and white street photos.
This is a "photo gallery outside" celebrating the legacy makers and lace makers of Nottingham.
The gallery is photos of Nottinghams Lace Industry and the black people who were integral parts of the success of Nottingham Lace.
The portraits are of people in their 60's and 70's many of them children of the Windrush Generation, who's careers / jobs were in the Lace Industry
It's a poignant gallery, some people are now deceased.
The structure behind the gallery is "screening" the demolition of the old Broadmarsh Shopping Centre, a concrete block.
25th September 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
lace market
,
streetie
Christopher Cox
ace
Love the tiny people!
September 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great story telling image. I love the fact you chose B&w
September 25th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great sense of scale
September 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to see, I bet it’s very interesting…
September 25th, 2024
