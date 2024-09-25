Previous
Street Art Street Photography by phil_howcroft
Photo 3269

Street Art Street Photography

Continuing my black and white street photos.

This is a "photo gallery outside" celebrating the legacy makers and lace makers of Nottingham.

The gallery is photos of Nottinghams Lace Industry and the black people who were integral parts of the success of Nottingham Lace.

The portraits are of people in their 60's and 70's many of them children of the Windrush Generation, who's careers / jobs were in the Lace Industry

It's a poignant gallery, some people are now deceased.

The structure behind the gallery is "screening" the demolition of the old Broadmarsh Shopping Centre, a concrete block.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christopher Cox ace
Love the tiny people!
September 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great story telling image. I love the fact you chose B&w
September 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great sense of scale
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see, I bet it’s very interesting…
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise