Brutalism Architecture by phil_howcroft
Photo 3268

Brutalism Architecture

This is Nottingham's Lace Market Car Park.

I think it could be described as "Brutalism Architecture"

It sits in-between Hockley and The Lace Market, two areas of history and culture.



23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
Possibly what the King ( though he was a Prince when he said it) would call a carbuncle 🤔
September 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Interesting lines and patterns. =)
September 23rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , the city council have "softened" one end of it with some artwork

@marlboromaam thank you mags much appreciated
September 23rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol Phil - is that the official term for "ugly building"... Your image is great, as usual, but that is not a very pleasing building.. :)
September 23rd, 2024  
