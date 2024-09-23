Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3268
Brutalism Architecture
This is Nottingham's Lace Market Car Park.
I think it could be described as "Brutalism Architecture"
It sits in-between Hockley and The Lace Market, two areas of history and culture.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3332
photos
115
followers
97
following
895% complete
View this month »
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
11th September 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
concrete
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
car park
,
nottingham
,
multi storey
,
streetie
Carole Sandford
ace
Possibly what the King ( though he was a Prince when he said it) would call a carbuncle 🤔
September 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Interesting lines and patterns. =)
September 23rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , the city council have "softened" one end of it with some artwork
@marlboromaam
thank you mags much appreciated
September 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol Phil - is that the official term for "ugly building"... Your image is great, as usual, but that is not a very pleasing building.. :)
September 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@marlboromaam thank you mags much appreciated