100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 445 : Reece

We went to Skegness a couple of weeks ago for the day aka Skeggy, SkegVagas. It’s mandatory that everyone form Nottingham does a Skeggy day trip.



We walked 11.5 miles according to my Fitbit, which is very accurate because it checks out with Google Maps.



We walked from Skeggy, to Ingoldmells and had a walk around Fantasy Island, which is a funfair owned by the Mellors Group.



The funfair wasn’t open but many of the shops within the complex were open, including the Black Orchid Tattoo studio. As we walked into the complex I “clocked” the studio and thought it could be a good place to get a stranger photo.



We wandered around the complex and on the way out I noticed Reece, who was “front of house” for the studio, a friendly face to attract potential customers to the premises.



I told my wife I was going to walk into the premises and ask for a stranger photo, my wife said “You won’t get a photo, I’m disappearing” and she took Elsie our whippet onto the pavement outside the complex.



I walked into the shop and introduced myself to Reece and explained that I was an amateur photographer doing street photography and asked if it would be OK to take a photo of him. Reece checked with his colleagues (neither of which were the owners) and they encouraged him to pose for me.



I asked Reece if he was a tattoo artist, he wasn’t an artist, he was front of house. He did introduce me to the tattoo artists.



I asked Reece if he was in Insta’ and we exchanged “Insta details”



I took a few photos of Reece, posing in front of the premises, posing by the front door and finally outside the premises.



I thanked Reece for his time and photos,



He said “Your’e welcome fella” and I crossed the road to meet my wife.



I gave her a thumbs up to tell her I got some photos. Elsie seemed pleased that I had returned to them.



The “front of house image” tells a great story if you read the notices on the doors.



Thanks Reece for letting me take your photo, I hope you and the studio gets lots of “walk ins” before the end of the season.

