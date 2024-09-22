Sign up
Photo 3267
Rough Trade
Rough Trade is an independent record store in Nottingham.
It is also a venue for creatives and live music.
Street Photography, Nottingham
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3332
photos
115
followers
97
following
895% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
11th September 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
concrete
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
car park
,
nottingham
,
multi storey
,
streetie
Mags
ace
Great street shot in b&w!
September 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Suits mono. I like the chap leaning on the wall.
September 23rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole , I think he may work in the store ...having a "breath of fresh air" !
@marlboromaam
too kind of you mags
September 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
You catch so many interesting places and sights. :)
September 23rd, 2024
