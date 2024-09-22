Previous
Next
Rough Trade by phil_howcroft
Photo 3267

Rough Trade

Rough Trade is an independent record store in Nottingham.

It is also a venue for creatives and live music.

Street Photography, Nottingham
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great street shot in b&w!
September 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Suits mono. I like the chap leaning on the wall.
September 23rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , I think he may work in the store ...having a "breath of fresh air" !

@marlboromaam too kind of you mags
September 23rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
You catch so many interesting places and sights. :)
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise