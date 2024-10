Atmos Fear Anticipation

Four young women sat in the seats of the "Atmos Fear" white knuckle ride at Nottingham's Famous Goose Fair.



I hope they enjoyed the ride, it was too scary to look at when in full swing / twist / twirl. If you like sitting in outward-spinning, free-looping seats. being swung up to 80ft into the sky and being spun around 360 degrees, with 4.5gs of force and a feeling of near-weightlessness, then join the queue behind these four ladies !!!