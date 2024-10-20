Sign up
Photo 3289
From The Archive : 1985 : Mount Teide , Tenerife
I've got a slow burner project copying slides and negatives from my archive.
The slides seem to copy better and this is Mount Teide, Tenerife , Spain back in March 1985. We went for some winter sun !
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
9
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3355
photos
114
followers
96
following
901% complete
View this month »
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th February 2021 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
slide
,
spain
,
archive
,
tenerife
,
teide
,
mount tide
Mags
ace
Awesome capture! I can understand the slow burner of a project. How are you going about it though?
October 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The people are so small in comparison, Phil ! What a view !!
October 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
I have a light pad from Amazon and stick them on that and the photograph them !!!
October 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing view and tones - good luck with the project
October 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
renee , I've not done any for about 2 years !!!!...a very slow burner
October 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
thanks beryl that's kind of you to say , the volcano dominates the island
October 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
I had a little slide/negative scanner but it doesn't work on my newer Mac. =(
October 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A great view!
October 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful shot!
Looking forward to seeing more :-)
October 20th, 2024
Looking forward to seeing more :-)