From The Archive : 1985 : Mount Teide , Tenerife by phil_howcroft
Photo 3289

From The Archive : 1985 : Mount Teide , Tenerife

I've got a slow burner project copying slides and negatives from my archive.

The slides seem to copy better and this is Mount Teide, Tenerife , Spain back in March 1985. We went for some winter sun !

20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Awesome capture! I can understand the slow burner of a project. How are you going about it though?
October 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The people are so small in comparison, Phil ! What a view !!
October 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam I have a light pad from Amazon and stick them on that and the photograph them !!!
October 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing view and tones - good luck with the project
October 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala renee , I've not done any for about 2 years !!!!...a very slow burner
October 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl that's kind of you to say , the volcano dominates the island
October 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft I had a little slide/negative scanner but it doesn't work on my newer Mac. =(
October 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A great view!
October 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot!
Looking forward to seeing more :-)
October 20th, 2024  
