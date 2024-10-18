Sign up
Previous
Photo 3288
Church Door : Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens
Church Door at St. Marys Church , Arnold
Shot with a vintage Jupiter-8 50mm f2 lens from Russia
I'm keeping an eye on a beautiful tree in the church garden, I'm waiting for it to turn to "autumn colours" as it will look great against the church facade
This path with all it's lavender and roses makes for a great summer photo and has appeared on my 365 a couple of times, but the lavender is now faded and should really be cut back
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th October 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
Philippa R
That looks like a painting! Gorgeous shot of a lovely scene.
October 19th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful tones and old charm
October 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Really like this
October 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Impressive entrance
October 19th, 2024
