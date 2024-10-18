Church Door : Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens

Church Door at St. Marys Church , Arnold



Shot with a vintage Jupiter-8 50mm f2 lens from Russia



I'm keeping an eye on a beautiful tree in the church garden, I'm waiting for it to turn to "autumn colours" as it will look great against the church facade



This path with all it's lavender and roses makes for a great summer photo and has appeared on my 365 a couple of times, but the lavender is now faded and should really be cut back