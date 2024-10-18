Previous
Church Door : Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 3288

Church Door : Jupiter 8 Vintage Lens

Church Door at St. Marys Church , Arnold

Shot with a vintage Jupiter-8 50mm f2 lens from Russia

I'm keeping an eye on a beautiful tree in the church garden, I'm waiting for it to turn to "autumn colours" as it will look great against the church facade

This path with all it's lavender and roses makes for a great summer photo and has appeared on my 365 a couple of times, but the lavender is now faded and should really be cut back
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
That looks like a painting! Gorgeous shot of a lovely scene.
October 19th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful tones and old charm
October 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Really like this
October 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Impressive entrance
October 19th, 2024  
