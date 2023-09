Like @carole_sandford , I've got so many 'great' pictures of our 2 days wandering amongst the Steampunks at this weekend's convention that I'm going to, at the risk of boring you, put a few up in my extras album for this week.That's the last of the 2023 Steampunk photos I'll be putting up (don't want to bore you too much); I'm sure they'll be back in 2024 as Carole and I possibly start year 9.