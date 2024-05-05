Previous
Er Indoors by phil_sandford
Photo 703

Er Indoors

Outdoors, with a bit of silky water to boot.

Thanks for dropping by.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise