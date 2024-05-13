Sign up
Photo 707
Conservation
I cleaned this Curasse, and 3 others this morning. Silver plated brass chest and back plate worn by heavy (Household) cavalry in the late 1700s and still worn, ceremonially, today. My fingers are stained from Brasso and silver polish.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3686
photos
159
followers
183
following
193% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
You did a beautiful job! It just shines. =)
May 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It must be quite heavy and rather complicated to clean! A great job!
May 13th, 2024
