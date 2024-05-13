Previous
Conservation by phil_sandford
Photo 707

Conservation

I cleaned this Curasse, and 3 others this morning. Silver plated brass chest and back plate worn by heavy (Household) cavalry in the late 1700s and still worn, ceremonially, today. My fingers are stained from Brasso and silver polish.

Thanks for dropping by.

13th May 2024 13th May 24

Phil Sandford

Mags ace
You did a beautiful job! It just shines. =)
May 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It must be quite heavy and rather complicated to clean! A great job!
May 13th, 2024  
