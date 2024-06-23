Bursting Out

When Carole and I were coming home from the poppy field last week, we spotted another one, far across a field or two not too far from a new housing estate which is being built. Today I popped up to see of it were possible to get nearer to it (I took the drone). I drove to the very end of the building site, parked up by a nearly finished house and walked around the fencing. I had to jump two ditches, one of which wasn’t that easy and then cross a field of brambles before getting to a field of Oil Seed Rape which had huge clumps of Poppies all through it. From the road, it looks as if it is a field solid with poppies, it’s not. Still took stacks of photographs, with the phone and the drone ……… liked this one.



Thanks for dropping by.