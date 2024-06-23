Previous
Bursting Out by phil_sandford
Bursting Out

When Carole and I were coming home from the poppy field last week, we spotted another one, far across a field or two not too far from a new housing estate which is being built. Today I popped up to see of it were possible to get nearer to it (I took the drone). I drove to the very end of the building site, parked up by a nearly finished house and walked around the fencing. I had to jump two ditches, one of which wasn’t that easy and then cross a field of brambles before getting to a field of Oil Seed Rape which had huge clumps of Poppies all through it. From the road, it looks as if it is a field solid with poppies, it’s not. Still took stacks of photographs, with the phone and the drone ……… liked this one.

Thanks for dropping by.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Phil Sandford

