Previous
Photo 2985
Dahlia
Yup, another one. They’re still in flower and the buds keep blooming.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 14
22nd October 2024 3:40pm
garden
outdoor
still-life
dahlia
