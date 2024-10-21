Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Lincoln Cathedral

Took a drive out this evening with Carole to the Cathedral quarter. Popped the drone up a couple of times, tad windy, but happy with this one.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st October 2024

Phil Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful lighting and such an impressive looking building.
October 21st, 2024  
