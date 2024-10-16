Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2979

Dahlia

Another Dahlia still in flower, despite the frost last weekend.

16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
October 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
So beautiful!
October 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 16th, 2024  
