Previous
Photo 2980
Woody
First sight of Woody in a long time, happily munching on the peanuts.
Thanks for dropping by
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3902
photos
152
followers
176
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th October 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
gsw
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture. Love these guys.
October 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! fav
October 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely sharp capture!
October 17th, 2024
